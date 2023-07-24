A lamp post has been left balancing precariously against a house in Derbyshire after being ripped out of the ground when a car crashed into it.

It happened on High Street, Woodville, just before 12.15am this morning.

Police have described the scene, near Swadlincote, as "carnage" and say the driver left the scene, before assaulting the officers who arrived to deal with it.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath and assaulting a police officer.