Man arrested after woman, 58, found dead in Dudley home

A man has been arrested after a 58-year-old woman was found dead in Dudley.

Sharon Gordon's body was found at an address on Bromford Road, at around 3.20pm on Friday 21 July.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and is currently being questioned on suspicion of murder.

The force said concerned friends made the discovery after Ms Gordon failed to attend work that day.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, said: "We are still in the early stages of our investigation and we are still appealing for people to come forward with any information. "We are piecing together the last movements of Ms Gordon and would appeal to anyone who saw her recently to get in touch. "An arrest has been made and at this stage we believe this was an isolated incident. "Our thoughts remain firmly with the family, friends and loved ones of Ms Gordon and we have specialist officers who continue to support them."