A passenger has been spotted leaning out of the window of a car which was travelling at 60mph to "clean" a car driving alongside it.

The photograph was taken by police in Lincolnshire as the cars drove in parallel along the A1 in Grantham during a downpour on Saturday (22 July).

Police said the passenger described what he was doing as simply "banter" when challenged.

They responded describing the actions as "deplorable behaviour" and have reported the passenger and driver for multiple offences and issued a Section 59 warning - which refers to vehicles being used in an inappropriate way with the threat of being seized.