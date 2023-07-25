A five-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man have been found dead inside a house in Leicestershire.

Police were called to Hopyard Close in Glen Parva at 9pm yesterday (Monday 24 July) after two bodies were found unconscious.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is being carried out into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the events leading up to the incident.

Leicestershire Police said: "At this stage police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths."

The force added: "A scene preservation remains on at the property while the investigation continues."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: "Following the tragic news that a child and a man have died, detectives are working to understand what happened inside the address last night.

"I understand this incident will raise many questions but our investigation is currently in it’s very early stages.

"I can reassure people that there is no risk to the public and at this time we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

"Families of the two deceased are being supported by officers at this very difficult time."