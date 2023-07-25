Chris Bart-Williams: Nottingham Forest's post-Clough superhero

Affectionately known as Bart Man, Chris Bart-Williams was Nottingham Forest's very own post-Clough superhero. Always committed, he had the perfect blend of tenacity and quality.Born in Sierra Leone, he grew up in North London before catching the eye playing for Leyton Orient. It was at Sheffield Wednesday where he made his name as a Premier League star before Forest signed him in 1995.Over the next seven years, he played 248 games for the Garibaldi Reds. He became a firm fan favourite.

In 1998, Forest were on the brink of promotion from the first division but were struggling to find a way to score past lowly Reading. Nerves were building until Bart Man saved the day.

That goal that helped seal a place at football's top table was his most crucial goal for the club but not his best.He had a special talent to score goals from free kicks, something fans craved in the days after Stuart Pearce left.

Chris went on to play in Cyprus and have a successful coaching career in the United States.

His was a career and life well travelled but nowhere did he leave a greater mark than here on the Banks of the Trent.