Former Nottingham Forest footballer Chris Bart-Williams dies at 49

Chris Bart-Williams, the former Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, has died at the age of just 49 in America.

Bart-Williams burst into the footballing scene after rising at Leyton Orient, he later joined Wednesday for a then club-record fee of £275k in 1991.

The footballer moved to Nottingham Forest in 1995 for £2.5m and proved a big hit at the City Ground, posting 230 appearances for the Reds.

Bart-Williams also represented England on the international stage at Under-19, Under-21 and ‘B’ level.

Bart-Williams previous clubs and teammate's have paid tributes on twitter with Nottingham Forest tweeting: "Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Chris Bart-Williams."Our thoughts go out to Chris’ family and friends at this truly difficult time."

Sheffield Wednesday paid tribute on the club's website, declaring: "Sheffield Wednesday are deeply saddened at the passing of our former player Chris Bart-Williams. Bart-Williams died in America, aged just 49.

"Bart-Williams’ untimely passing mirrors that of his manager at Hillsborough Trevor Francis, who also died on this, one of the darkest days in our long history."

Francis, the former Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest footballer who broke Britain's transfer record when he became the first £1 million player in 1979, died of a heart attack yesterday in his Spanish home.

Former Nottingham Forest teammate Mark Crossley also paid his respects on social media, to both Bart-Williams: "Devastating and I’m so upset to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team mate Chris Bart Williams, both so young, it is so sad , RIP Trevor and Chris."