A 'careless driver' who killed an 'amazing' dad when his lorry was involved in a slip road pile-up has avoided prison.

Keith Collins was driving a Scania articulated lorry when the deadly crash took place near Tamworth.

The 57-year-old was driving 'without due care and attention' along the A5 Thomas Guy Way, near Mile Oak, when a number of vehicles collided on the slip road on May 24 last year.

Pensioner David May, from Sutton Coldfield, was driving a black VW Up when his vehicle was hit. The 76-year-old could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics shortly after.

Collins, of Frances Road, Stockland Green, Erdington admitted causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

He was handed a six-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, when he appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 21.

Collins was also made subject to a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and banned from driving for 18 months. He must pay £185 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

The incident took place on the northbound slip road of the A5 and the A453 at about 5.20pm. West Midlands Ambulance Service said at the time that it had found Mr May in a critical condition at the scene.

He was given advanced life support but was soon pronounced dead. A male passenger in Mr May's car had to be cut free by firefighters before being taken to hospital.

A white Ford Fiesta and a number of other vehicles were also involved in the collision. Two women were treated for what was believed to be non-serious injuries before also going to hospital.

Collins was assessed for minor injuries and was then discharged at the scene of the crash. Air ambulance crew were also dispatched to the accident.

Mr May's family previously paid tribute to him, describing him as an 'amazing husband and father', as well as a 'great family man' who 'who always made time' for others.

