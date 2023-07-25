Tributes have been paid to a 'much-loved' family man who was discovered dead in a car park.

Antony Wootton was found dead on Gresley Close in Woodside on Monday 17 July.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene but could not save him. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene

The 41-year-old's family has now paid tribute to him following his death. In a family statement released by West Mercia Police, Mr Wootton's family said: "Antony was very much loved and will be missed by his mum, dad, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

"We now ask that our privacy is respected so we can grieve in peace."

Ashley Harris, of Armstrong Close, Telford, has since been charged with murder in relation to Mr Wootton's death.

A 40-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been released on police bail.