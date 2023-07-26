The future of Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market has been secured up to 2027.

The annual market sees more than 100 stalls set up in Victoria Square and along New Street. It first came to Birmingham in 2001.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday 25 July, members said the expenditure created from the "biggest authentic Christmas market outside of Germany" supports more than 7,000 jobs.

Now the council has hailed the city's relationship with its sister city Frankfurt and the market's economic value of £350 million. The deal will run from 2023 to 2027.

At the meeting cabinet member for transport Cllr Liz Clements said: "In the Frankfurt Christmas Market we genuinely have something that is unique. We need to preserve this.

"It's a part of our relationship as a partner city with Frankfurt and it's really important we have that showpiece.

"It enriches our Christmas offer and makes Birmingham a really sought-after tourist destination."

Gluwein and german beer is available at the Almhütte at Birmingham Christmas market Credit: ITV NEWS CENTRAL

The 2023 market will begin on November 2 and run to December 23. Stalls are generally open between 10am and 9.30pm everyday.

A survey undertaken during the 2021 market that questioned 500 attendees showed the average spend for day visitors was £58.19. Those staying overnight spent an average of £123.50.

Birmingham and Frankfurt first signed an economic and cultural partnership agreement in 1966.

This was renewed in 2016 on its 50th anniversary to encourage more links between schools, universities and businesses.

Apart from 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been held every year since and has grown significantly since the inaugural market when just five stalls were set up.

Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market Credit: ITV Central

Prior to this agreement, some costs relating to waste management and security amounting to £322,000 had fallen on Birmingham City Council.

This new deal will move these financial obligations over to the market operators.

Cllr Roger Harmer, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: "The success of the Frankfurt Christmas Market is something that has been built over a long period of time.

"Could I ask that we start to examine opportunities for such a relationship with our twin city in Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia?

"Clearly, we are not going to be able to do very much at the moment but once Ukraine expels its illegal invaders from its lands, there will be a huge amount of rebuilding to do.

"One small part we could play is to develop that sort of relationship with our twin city."