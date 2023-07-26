Boy, 14, kidnapped following E-scooter misunderstanding

CCTV captured the moment a 14-year-old boy was kidnapped by two brothers in Nottinghamshire, following a misunderstanding involving an E-scooter.

The child was grabbed and bundled into the back of a black Nissan car in Nabbs Lane in Hucknall before being driven off at speed.

David and Neil Stevenson took the boy as they believed he had stolen an e-scooter belonging to a young family member – but they got the wrong person, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

As they drove him away from Hucknall towards the Bulwell area the brothers threatened the boy, saying they would chop off his legs, if he didn’t tell them where the scooter was.

Eventually realising they had the wrong person, the brothers drove the boy back to Hucknall and let him go.

As the boy was released one of the brothers said words to the effect of ‘you better find out who stole the scooter or we will kill you’.

The kidnapping, which happened on 24 April, was captured on CCTV.

After the Nissan Qashqai was traced to its address, both brothers pleaded guilty and they were sentenced on Tuesday (25 July).

David Stevenson, 51, of The Common, Hucknall, and Neil Stevenson, 41, of Dawlish Close, Hucknall, both received 12-month prison sentences suspended for two years and were each ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Ryan Lambert, who investigated the kidnapping, said: “A child being kidnapped in broad daylight is every parent’s worst nightmare and so I am pleased David and Neil Stevenson have been dealt with by the courts.

“By taking the law into their own hands, they put an innocent child through an extremely frightening ordeal – one that will stay with them for a very long time. I hope the conclusion of the court proceedings gives the child and their family a sense of closure and that they can now begin to put what happened behind them."