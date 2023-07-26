A five-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man who died in a house in Leicestershire have been named by police.

The boy, Timotej Borrett, and his father, Lee Borrett, were found unconscious inside a house in Hopyard Close in Leicester on Monday (24 July).

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended the scene but both Timotej and his father, Lee, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they are continuing their investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

They do not believe a third party is involved, they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

“This is a devastating and incredibly traumatic incident and our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances in relation to the deaths of Timotej Borrett and Lee Borrett", said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, the senior investigating officer.

“Following our enquiries so far, I can confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and a file in relation to the incident will be prepared for HM Coroner.

“I understand the upset, distress and concern this tragic incident has caused. Specialist officers are supporting the families of Timotej and Lee and officers also remain in the area of Hopyard Close speaking to people and offering reassurance.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us and co-operated with us at this difficult time.”