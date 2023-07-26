The 'raging bull' that took centre stage in Birmingham during the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been unveiled at its new home in the city.

The 10-meter creation, which was designed as a homage to the city’s contribution to the Industrial Revolution, has been rebuilt by a specialist team of designers and engineers and is now on display at Birmingham New Street station.

Designers were faced with the challenge of fitting all of the components through a 2.3 meter door - whilst also attempting to hide the full creation from the public.

The bull was destined to be dismantled and scrapped after his one-off performance at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, but Brummies campaigned to keep him in the city.

Thousands of people came to see and take photos of the bull when it was temporarily on show in Centenary Square during the 12 days of the Commonwealth Games - and last month the public overwhelmingly voted to name it 'Ozzy' after heavy metal legend and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who is originally from Birmingham.

At the unveiling of the mechanical bull at Birmingham New Street today (26 July) Ozzy Osbourne's wife, Sharron, said: “For Ozzy, to be born and bred here and having spent so much time in this station because he didn’t have a car so he was everywhere from New Street.

“He never, ever, ever would have thought that at this time in his life this would happen.”

The mechanical beast is due to perform for commuters for several minutes between 10am and 8pm for the first 10 days he is in place - with the first performance expected around lunchtime today (26 July).

This first show will be particularly special for people in the city as the women chain makers who performed with the bull at the Opening Ceremony will also be at the station.

The bull will look different to what people remember from the Games, as a number of materials have been changed and upgraded to make the creation fireproof.