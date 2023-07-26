A man has been charged with murdering a woman after her body was found when she failed to attend work that day.

Sharon Gordon's body was found at an address on Bromford Road, at around 3.20pm on Friday 21 July by concerned friends.

West Midlands Police said they made the discovery after the woman failed to attend work that day.

The force said they have charged Peter Norgrove, 43, from Sedgley in Dudley.

He is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (27 July).