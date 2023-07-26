Play Brightcove video

Sharon Osbourne said the naming of the bull is a proud moment for Ozzy and his family

TV personality Sharon Osbourne said the naming of the Commonwealth Games bull in honour of her rocker husband Ozzy "means more than a grammy".

Ozzy the "raging bull", which took centre stage in Birmingham during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, is now on display at New Street station.

Last month, locals voted to name the bull after the legendary Birmingham singer, who also performed during the closing ceremony of the games.

In an interview with ITV News Central, Mrs Osbourne said: "It's just unbelievable, and what it's done for Ozzy and his spirit and to know that people haven't forgotten him and love him, as he loves everybody here, and as Ozzy says, it's Birmingham forever!"

She added: "When we are all gone it will still be here, so for the next generation, our grandkids, when they grow up it will be passed along that pride to them.

"Of anything that Ozzy has ever been involved in, awards and things like that, this is the most important.

"This means more than any grammy or anything to him."

Ozzy's sister Jean Powell, who was also at the unveiling, described it as a proud moment for their family.

Mrs Powell said: "Thrilled, and proud, and I cannot believe, it's absolutely marvellous! To think the name Osbourne is now at New Street station."

The 10-metre creation, which was designed as a homage to the city’s contribution to the Industrial Revolution, has been rebuilt by a specialist team of designers and engineers.

Designers were faced with the challenge of fitting all of the components through a 2.3 metre door - whilst also attempting to hide the full creation from the public.

The bull was destined to be dismantled and scrapped after his one-off performance at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, but Brummies campaigned to keep him in the city.

It will look different to what people remember from the Games, as a number of materials have been changed and upgraded to make the creation fireproof.

