Leicester's Beaumont Market to close in September

Beaumont Market in Beaumont Leys in Leicester will close in September, the city council has announced.

The council says it's not a decision it has taken lightly and it realises the news will be "disappointing".

It says "current and predicted trade losses" means there is no "viable future" for the market, which first opened in 1984.

It started with 60 stalls and today there are fifteen traders who operate between Wednesday and Sunday.

The council says it will be doing "all it can" to help those traders find alternative places to trade, either at Leicester Market or in other suitable council-owned premises.

“Shopping habits have changed since the market opened in the 1980s, and there has been a gradual decline in shopping there over several years", explains Peter Chandler, head of economic regeneration at the city council.

"This has resulted in fewer stallholders and a reduction in the income needed to give the market a viable future."

“We are in the process of giving the current stallholders notice to leave and talking to them about whether they wish to take up the offer of trading space at Leicester Market.

The council is exploring the option to sell the land where the market operates, next to Beaumont Leys Shopping Centre.

Meanwhile, work is set to begin on the redevelopment of Leicester’s historic city centre market in the autumn.

During the refurbishment, traders at Leicester Market will be temporarily relocated to Green Dragon Square, behind the Corn Exchange.

The council says the improvements will include more than 80 new stalls, new lighting, green roofs and solar panels, new paving around the market and more outdoor seating.