Leisure centre in Wolverhampton shuts after man dies on site
A leisure centre in Wolverhampton will remain closed tomorrow after a member of staff died on site.
A man who worked at Aldersley Leisure Centre died yesterday, July 16.
The cause is not yet known but police are supporting the Health and Safety Executive in their investigation.
In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We attended Aldersley Leisure Centre yesterday where a man had sadly died.
"We are supporting the Health and Safety Executive in their investigation into his death."
In a statement, the Health and Safety Executive said: "We are aware of this incident and making enquiries.”