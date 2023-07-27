A leisure centre in Wolverhampton will remain closed tomorrow after a member of staff died on site.

A man who worked at Aldersley Leisure Centre died yesterday, July 16.

The cause is not yet known but police are supporting the Health and Safety Executive in their investigation.

WV Active, Aldersley Credit: ITV NEWS CENTAL

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We attended Aldersley Leisure Centre yesterday where a man had sadly died.

"We are supporting the Health and Safety Executive in their investigation into his death."

In a statement, the Health and Safety Executive said: "We are aware of this incident and making enquiries.”