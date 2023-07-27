A murder investigation has been launched after two men were stabbed in Wolverhampton.

It happened in Harrow Street, in the Whitmore Reans area of the city, around 5am on Thursday 27 July.

One man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Another man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man in his 20s has been detained by officers and a cordon remains in place while investigations continue.

