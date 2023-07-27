Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Journalist Arun Lal went to the 135-year-old club to find out more

A petition has been launched to get one of the oldest football clubs in the Midlands back to its home.

Dudley Town FC was formed in 1888 but since 1985 they've not played in the borough.

The site that they used to play at, the Dudley Sports Centre was closed down after a gapping hole appeared thought be caused by the underground limestone workings.

Days later the ground was closed, never to be reopened. Having bounced around the region, the club now play in Willenhall.

Dudley Town director Stephen Austin said: "It's been exceptionally difficult not having an identity of having a place that we can truly call our own, I say we play at an absolutely fantastic facility in Willenhall but we have to set it up before every game to make it look like Dudley Town even though it's not and then we have to pack it all away after the game until the next home game."

The site of the old ground is now home to a hotel. But fans are desperate for the club comes back to Dudley, starting a petition to do just that.

Robin fan, Matthew Bennett says if the club was in the borough it would attract more fans and help better the economy.

'We all want it back in Dudley - it's where it belongs'

Over the years the club has tried to get back to its roots but for a number of reasons including lack of support, finances and awareness has mean't their efforts were unsuccessful.

But now, the campaign 'bring them back home' is being backed by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and local MPs.

One of the borough most favourite son's, Duncan Edwards came up through the ranks at Dudley Town.

He went on to sign for Manchester United before his death in the Munich Air Disaster in 1958.

'We want to leave a legacy for the next generation'

United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton said he'd never known anyone so gifted.

Officials from Dudley Town believe if they had the infrastructure they could produce the next Duncan Edwards.

The club are looking up and towards the future, as part of their plans they hope to create a girls and women's team.

But they say they need the infrastructure build a legacy for its future stars.