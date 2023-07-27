Parents jailed following death of five-month-old baby girl

The parents of a baby girl who died after suffering a cardiac arrest at their family home have been jailed.

Ava Mae Collard died on 1 March 2020 in hospital, two days after paramedics and police had been called to the family home in Stone, Staffordshire.

A post-mortem examination found multiple fractures to Ava’s ribs, collar bone and thigh. She was also severely underweight and had suffered severe trauma to the side of her head, causing injury to her ear.

Her parents, Joshua Collard and Rebecca Grocott, said they did not know how she suffered the injuries and later denied harming her, but they were found guilty after a five-week trial.

Ava Mae Collard died was found to have multiple fractures on her body Credit: Staffordshire Police

The couple were found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child, causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child, and two counts of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child or young person to cause unnecessary suffering or injury on July 18.

At Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, Collard, 30, who was described by the judge as a “violent, ill-tempered misogynist” was jailed for 11 years, and Grocott, 27, was given an eight-year sentence.

'No evidence of any remorse'

Speaking to Staffordshire Police about the incident, Grocott and Collard had said they did not know how Ava's injuries were sustained and later denied harming her.

They were later arrested on 25 March 2020.

Toxicology reports also showed Ava Mae had been exposed to cannabis, with the court hearing that Collard grew his own cannabis and had returned to the family home to remove the plants and associated equipment while his daughter was in critical care in hospital.

Judge Mr Justice Cotter KC said he had seen “no evidence of any remorse” from Collard for what had happened, but accepted that Grocott was remorseful.

He added that Ava Mae would have suffered “pain and misery throughout her short life”.

Grocott, wearing a black and white dress, occasionally wiped away tears as she sat in the dock and listened to proceedings, while Collard, wearing a grey tracksuit, did not show any emotion other than to shake his head.

'Neither of them took steps to protect her'

Sentencing the pair, the judge said they are the only ones who know what really happened to their daughter, but that her injuries were consistent with her ribs being “squeezed”.

He told them: “Both of you have lied about events that happened in Ava’s short life. She was grasped so tightly she couldn’t breathe and her heart stopped.

“After a heart attack, she would have been unresponsive in seconds. Neither of you have told the whole truth about what happened.”

Describing Collard as a misogynist who “ruled the house” and was more interested in cannabis and his dog than his own daughter, he said: “You lost interest in her when you learned before her birth that she was a girl.”

Addressing Grocott, the judge said: “Your description of yourself as a brilliant mum is far from the truth.

“You had suspicions that Joshua Collard was injuring Ava. You realised there were unexplained bruises.

“If you did not cause them, you must have known who did. You knew Joshua Collard was ill-tempered and had assaulted you, but you repeatedly lied to social services and the police.

“I accept you have a lack of maturity and a low IQ. You are a woman of good character.

“You were desperate to marry and have children. I accept you were frightened of Joshua Collard.”

In a statement released after the sentencing, Peter Grice, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Ava Mae did not die a natural death and suffered such heinous injuries over time, including repeated exposure to cannabis.

“Joshua Collard and Rebecca Grocott should have loved and nurtured their baby and neither of them took steps to protect her.

“While there is no sentencing outcome that can bring Ava Mae back to her loved ones, I hope today’s sentencing brings her wider family some closure. My deepest sympathy to them all.”

