ITV News Central correspondent Mark Kielesz-Levine has been speaking with businesses affected by plans for the future of Leicester Railway station.

A well-known pub next to Leicester Railway station will be knocked down as part of a multi-million pound revamp of the commuter hub.

The Parcel Yard on London Road, formerly known as Time Bar, opened its doors in 1999 and has been welcoming customers for 24 years.

Despite having close its doors to allow for the modernisation and expansion of the station, landlord Billy Allingham is optimisic for the future of Leicester and The Parcel Yard.

Speaking to ITV News Central he said the pub will have a new home inside the station.

Billy Allingham said, "I believe in Leicester and I want Leicester to improve.

"I thought it would improve quicker than it has since 1999, but I am happy that it is a city improvement."

Planning permission has been sought for multi million pound revamp will, which will provide more space for passengers and open up more retail possibilities.

However, some business including taxi drivers aren't pleased with the plans, as their rank will move from undercover to a side street in an assigned taxi loop.

But for the council and network rail, these plans are all part of giving passengers an improved experience.

Mayor of Leicester City, Sir Peter Soulsby, said: " What we are providing works so much better than the very constrained area they inside at the moment and the present cover they have at the front.

"It's very tight corners and most of them [taxis] have to wait out on the street.

"What we've got here is the opportunity to provide a 21st century solution both for trains and for taxis."

Leicester city council are hoping to start work later this year.

