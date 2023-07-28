A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl died following a hit-and-run in Walsall last night.

Officers were called to Turnstone Road in Blakenhall shortly after 7pm on the 28 July, after the girl was hit by a motorcycle.

A 14-year-old boy remains in custody.

The scene in Walsall Credit: BPM Media

Police say they need the public's help to find the blue and black motorcycle, as part of the investigation.

The bike's exact make and model is yet to be confirmed.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.

"We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

"I now need that community to come together and work with me.

"This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

"As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us.

"This is a heart-breaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl".

The family of the girl are being supported by specially-trained Family Liaison Officers.