Play Brightcove video

The family of a seven-year old girl who died after she was hit by a motorcycle in Walsall, have gathered to lay flowers at the scene of her death.

Katniss died in the hit and run on Turnstone Road in Blakenall. It happened shortly after 7pm on Thursday 28 July.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody.

Toys and teddies have been left at the scene alongside flowers, as shocked residents turned out to pay their respects.

Teddies and toys left in tribute at the scene Credit: ITV News Central

Councillor Pete Smith was among those who told ITV News Central reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine, about the shock it had left the community in.

He said: "I was absolutely shocked and obviously the first thing is you think of the family, you think of the child's friends - it's so tragic."

One resident added that the "horrific" incident has "really shaken everybody up".

Police say they need the public's help to find a blue and black motorcycle, as part of the investigation.

Two bikes have been recovered close to the scene, but neither has been identified yet as the one involved.

Play Brightcove video

"It's so tragic," Councillor Pete Smith told ITV News Central

Officers are also carrying out CCTV enquiries in the surrounding area.

Walsall's Policing Commander has again urged the public to help with the investigation.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby said it was a "shocking and tragic incident" that has had a "devastating impact" on the young girl's family.

He said: "My officers and I are hugely upset by this needless tragedy and we know that it is felt deeply by everyone in the community and we are continuing to support them along with our partner agencies.

"Officers have been working hard to tackle the issue of illegal and anti-social bike riding and we have held a number of recent operations, taking around 30 illegally-ridden motorcycles off the roads.

Police have recovered two bikes in connection with the investigation Credit: ITV News Central

"However, more of them are being seen every day and we need communities to work with us to tackle this issue.

"I want to send a clear message to the public that young people in the area are able to ride these bikes because, in many cases, adults are giving them the bikes to ride.

"They also bear responsibility for the potential consequences and this needs to stop.

"It causes distress to the communities blighted by it and it is incredibly dangerous.

"I want to encourage members of the community who live near to people using these bikes to report this to us confidentially on 101 or to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 and my officers will take action."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...