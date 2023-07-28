A Formula E racing driver from Market Bosworth, is on the verge of becoming world champion.

Jake Dennis who is 28, grew up in Nuneaton, and could make sporting history.

Formula E is similar to Formula One but is purely for electric cars.

This weekend Jake will lead the world championship - and two races in London will decide if he becomes the British champion.

Ahead of the biggest weekend of his career, Jake admitted he was nervous.He said: "I always get nervous before qualifying or the race.

"Nothing like, serious, but, I can feel nerves and generally always perform well under pressure. And I feel like the nerves give me that edge."People always say they don't get nervous. I'm always skeptical of them. Either you don't care about it enough or you're just lying."Having won twice before in London, no one has won here more times than Jake has. In the last round in Rome, his two nearest rivals took each other out.

Jake's car was caught in the clash but not damaged, so he went on to win.That gives him a 25-point advantage going into the final rounds this weekend.

At the Excel in East London, two races on Saturday and Sunday will decide the title.The unpredictability of Formula E means Jake is far from certain to come out on top, but that is also why there is a sell out-crowd.