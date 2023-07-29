A racing driver from the Midlands has become the first British winner of the ABB FIA Formula-E World Championship.

Jake Dennis, from Market Bosworth, won the title on Saturday (July 29) after a dramatic race in the London E-prix.

The 28-year-old finished second in the penultimate race of the season which was enough to secure the World Championship.

His podium finished meant he was clear of rivals Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy giving him the Championship title.