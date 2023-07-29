There was 'udder' chaos on the M6 this morning as a herd of cows were seen on the carriageway near Stoke-on-Trent.

The motorway was blocked in both directions between junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent and junction 16 for Crewe as the herd was rounded up.

Traffic unable to move until around 9:30am.

Staffordshire Police attended the scene and advised the farmer on how to ensure the cows are kept secured.

National Highways tweeted: "The M6 is blocked in both directions between J15 and J16 StokeonTrent. Cows have found their way onto the carriageway and represent a significant risk to traffic.

"We are in the process of securing them. There are long delays in both directions."

National Highways later added: "The herd of cows has moved from the carriageway and we continue to monitor their whereabouts."

All lanes have now reopened.