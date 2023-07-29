A man from Walsall has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he returned the UK from Pakistan.

Two men in their 40s were injured at City Computers in Bertram Road, Smethwick on 12 January earlier this year.

West Midlands Police said they arrested 20-year-old Ahmed Aumair, from Birchover Road, Walsall, after he was charged with two counts of attempted murder, criminal damage and firearms offences on Wednesday (26 July).

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody.

Three men have already pleaded guilty and await sentencing for the same incident.

Haider Shabir, 20, and Mohammed Uwais Latif, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mohammed Tayyib Wajid, 25, pleaded guilty to assisting offenders.

All three will be sentenced on 11 August.