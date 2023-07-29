The mother of a seven-year-old girl who was killed in a hit and run has paid an emotional tribute to her daughter, saying her "heart is bleeding".

Katniss Seleznev, died after being hit by a motorcycle in Turnstone Road in Blakenhall just after 7pm on Thursday (27 July). The driver fled the scene.

Posting on Facebook, her mother, Tsvetelina, wrote: "God took her away too young and fragile."I don't have strength and I don't want to say goodbye to you, my star. How to let you go, my heart is bleeding, my soul is aching."

A 14-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, was released on bail on Saturday (29 July) with strict conditions.

Flowers were left at the scene of the crash as a tribute to the young girl who died Credit: Phil Barnett/PA

Police also confirmed that two motorbikes had been recovered, and issued a fresh appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the force, said: "Our work to establish the facts around this tragic incident is continuing.

"We have recovered two motorbikes and they will now be forensically examined as part of those extensive enquiries.

"And at this awful time our thoughts remain with the family of Katliss, who are being supported and have asked to be left to grieve in private.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to all those people who have already come to us with information - it is truly appreciated."

Police continue to urge anyone who witnessed the event to come forward by calling 101 quoting log 4332 of 27 July.