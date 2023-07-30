A group have walked from Nottingham to Skegness this weekend to raise money for a boy with terminal cancer.

Tramaine Donachie, 4, was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma - an aggressive childhood cancer - in 2021, after complaining of a stomach ache.

Mainey's family were told his cancer, which was attached to his kidney, was so advanced that it had spread to every bone in his skull, face and bone marrow.

After undergoing chemotherapy and surgery, his family were told he was cancer free, however just two weeks ago he relapsed, and treatment is not an option.

Friends and family now want to raise money to help him and his family enjoy the time he has left by doing the things he loves.

Speaking to ITV News Central on the 80-mile walk, Mainey's mother Leah Sisson said: "If it doesn't work and he does only have a couple of months then if I can make the last couple of months as special as possible it's nice.

"He went on the helicopter yesterday and he absolutely loved it - he said it was just like being on holiday," she added talking of his list of activities to do.

Ms Sisson also hopes they can visit the seaside and see different places as much as possible.

Mainey, being a "petrolhead and loving anything noisy" according to him mum, wants to go to theme parks, try go-karting, and drive around in fast cars and motorbikes.

Ms Sission described Mainey as "a ray of sunshine and everyone who meets him falls in love with him".

Mainey saw the group off on Saturday morning and rejoined them in Skegness as they made their way to the finish line. Credit: Handout

The group finished at The Beachcombe pub on the coast in Skegness at around 11am on Sunday.

More than £6,000 has been raised for Mainey and his family.