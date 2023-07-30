A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Telford.

Emergency services were called to Burnell Close, in Admaston, at around 5am on Sunday morning following reports of a disturbance.

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of the 58-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was found at the address with serious injuries.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner, from West Mercia Police said: "This is a shocking incident and our thoughts go out to the family of the woman who lost her life.

"I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

"Our officers remain at the scene and you may see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues."

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them and quote reference 112i of 30 July.