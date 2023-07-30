Three men have been arrested after reports of another man falling into the river in Hereford.

West Mercia Police were called near to Victoria Bridge at 12.05am on Saturday (29 July) after a man said his friend, a man in his 20s, had fallen down the embankment into the river.

Emergency services then began searching the river for him. Police believe he was involved in an altercation prior to the incident.

Specially trained search officers and a helicopter, alongside Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service, were all immediately deployed to the area yesterday.

The missing man’s family have been made aware of this development.

Officers remain in place along the river while searches continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Garner from West Mercia Police said: "Teams have continued to search the river today [Saturday] but unfortunately have so far been unable to find the missing man.

"Our enquiries are still in the initial stages, however, following new information that the missing man was involved in an altercation, we have now arrested three men on suspicion of murder.

"They are currently in police custody while our enquiries continue into the circumstances leading up to the time the man is believed to have entered the river.

"If anyone has any information that could help with our enquiries, we urge them to get in contact with us as the information they provide could be crucial in piecing together what happened in this tragic incident."

Police are urging any witnesses who may have seen an altercation in Hereford city centre to contact them and quote incident 5i of July 29, 2023.