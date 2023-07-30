A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a another man was found stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Harrow Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton, on Thursday (27 July).

The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but remains in a stable condition.

Police were called to the scene at around around 5am on Thursday 27 July. Credit: ITV News Central

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday from an address in Quinton, on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

A man, aged 22, was detained on Thursday and has since been bailed with strict conditions. A cordon remains in place while those enquiries are ongoing. West Midlands Police are urging anyone with information to contact them and quote log 417 of 27 July.