Second arrest after man found stabbed to death in Wolverhampton
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a another man was found stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Harrow Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton, on Thursday (27 July).
The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but remains in a stable condition.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday from an address in Quinton, on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.
A man, aged 22, was detained on Thursday and has since been bailed with strict conditions. A cordon remains in place while those enquiries are ongoing. West Midlands Police are urging anyone with information to contact them and quote log 417 of 27 July.