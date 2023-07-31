A man and a woman have been arrested after a dog died in a flat fire in Stoke-on-Trent.

Emergency services were called to a ground floor flat on Sutton Place, Chell Heath, at around 5.52pm yesterday (Sunday 30 July).

Firefighters found a dead dog inside the ground floor of the building and extinguished a fire.

A woman, 49, and a man, 40, from Stoke-on-Trent, were both arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

They remain in custody while enquiries continue.

Staffordshire Police said: "We are currently working alongside fire investigators to determine the cause of the blaze and ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us.

"Call 101, quoting incident 556 of 30 July, or message us using Live Chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk

"You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."