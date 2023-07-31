Everything you need to know about Nottingham's Riverside Festival
The East Midlands biggest free festival returns this weekend championing world music that people wouldn’t usually hear in Nottingham.
More than 150,000 visitors are expected to turn up alongside the River Trent for the Riverside Festival.
The three day event will be held between Friday 4th to Sunday 6th August 2023 Victoria Embankment in Nottingham.
Riverside Festival offers a range of music from folk, to electronic, and cultural songs.
Soothsayers, who perform music with deep hypnotic grooves, will be taking to Monument Stage on the opening night of the festival, with Awale Jant Band, a group performing Senegalese soul, performing on Saturday.
Nottingham-based Goodgoodbye, an evolving jazz pop project offer a more contemporary style of music.
Riverside Festival offers a mile-long stretch of fairground rides, games and attractions along the River Trent, plus numerous street food vendors, bars and market stalls.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy Dragon Boat Racing, before a ten-minute firework display on both Friday and Saturday nights.
Cllr Pavlos Kotsonis, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture at Nottingham City Council, said: “The music programme looks fantastic for this year’s festival with something to suit everyone, from world and folk music to up-and-coming Nottingham artists.
"I’m proud that we can host a wide variety of local performers at Riverside Festival, showing the talent that Nottingham has to offer and giving them the opportunity to perform to new audiences.
“Alongside the music stages there is also so much more to enjoy including free entertainment and activities for all ages," he added.
"We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors from near and far at the Victoria Embankment this weekend, for what is sure to be a highlight of the city’s summer season.”
When is Riverside Festival open?
Friday 17:00 – 23:30
Saturday 12:00 – 23:30
Sunday 12:00 – 18:30
Who's performing on what stage and when?
Monument StageFriday
19:15 Soothsayers
21:15 Buffo’s Wake
Saturday
13:15 Awale Jant Band
15:15 Tiwiza
17:15 Kasai Masai
19:15 Banco De Gaia
21:15 Achanak
Sunday
13:00 Cajun Roosters
15:00 Noga Ritter
17:00 Grupo Lokito
Big Top StageFriday
18:00 Tommy K
19:00 Damian Wells x HAZE
20:45 IMZZ
21:00 Fever x Jez Prince
Saturday
12:30 5 Hills Out
13:15 & 14:25 Del Scott Miller
13:40 Winter Wilson
14:50 Kootch
16:00 Marc Block
17:10 The Lost Notes
18:20 Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage
19:30 The Black Feathers
20:50 Sound of the Sirens
Sunday
12:00 Fun Chorus
13:15 & 14:25 Carlton Male Voice Choir
15:50 & 17:15 Cranberry Flick
Bandstand StageFriday
19:00 Jimmy Evans
20:00 Goodgoodbye
21:00 Bored Marsh
Saturday
13:00 Harpa
14:00 Louie Walsh
15:00 Sophie Diver & Cheska
16:00 Chaos Bleak
17:00 George Gadd & The Aftermath
18:00 Jonny Olley
19:00 Grain Mother
20:00 Cam Mannix
21:00 Idolising Nova
Sunday
12:00 Brad Dear & The March
13:00 Jiminil
14:00 Katie Keddie
15:15 Ben Mark Smith
16:15 Kelsey & The Embers
Little Big Top
Saturday 13:00 – 19:00
Sunday 13:00 – 18:00
How can I get to the Riverside Festival?
Car - people driving to the festival are being urged to book a parking space in advance for £8.
Bus - NCT and Trentbarton buses will be running to and from the festival, alongside shuttle buses from Victoria Embankment back into the city centre.
Tram - the closest tram stop to the festival is Meadows Embankment.
