The East Midlands biggest free festival returns this weekend championing world music that people wouldn’t usually hear in Nottingham.

More than 150,000 visitors are expected to turn up alongside the River Trent for the Riverside Festival.

The three day event will be held between Friday 4th to Sunday 6th August 2023 Victoria Embankment in Nottingham.

Riverside Festival offers a range of music from folk, to electronic, and cultural songs.

Soothsayers, who perform music with deep hypnotic grooves, will be taking to Monument Stage on the opening night of the festival, with Awale Jant Band, a group performing Senegalese soul, performing on Saturday.

Nottingham-based Goodgoodbye, an evolving jazz pop project offer a more contemporary style of music.

Riverside Festival offers a mile-long stretch of fairground rides, games and attractions along the River Trent, plus numerous street food vendors, bars and market stalls.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy Dragon Boat Racing, before a ten-minute firework display on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Festival-goers will also be able to enjoy circus act, stilt walking, plate spinning, juggling, novelty bikes and space hoppers. Credit: ITV News Central

Cllr Pavlos Kotsonis, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture at Nottingham City Council, said: “The music programme looks fantastic for this year’s festival with something to suit everyone, from world and folk music to up-and-coming Nottingham artists.

"I’m proud that we can host a wide variety of local performers at Riverside Festival, showing the talent that Nottingham has to offer and giving them the opportunity to perform to new audiences.

“Alongside the music stages there is also so much more to enjoy including free entertainment and activities for all ages," he added.

"We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors from near and far at the Victoria Embankment this weekend, for what is sure to be a highlight of the city’s summer season.”

When is Riverside Festival open?

Friday 17:00 – 23:30

Saturday 12:00 – 23:30

Sunday 12:00 – 18:30

Who's performing on what stage and when?

Monument StageFriday

19:15 Soothsayers

21:15 Buffo’s Wake

Saturday

13:15 Awale Jant Band

15:15 Tiwiza

17:15 Kasai Masai

19:15 Banco De Gaia

21:15 Achanak

Sunday

13:00 Cajun Roosters

15:00 Noga Ritter

17:00 Grupo Lokito

Big Top StageFriday

18:00 Tommy K

19:00 Damian Wells x HAZE

20:45 IMZZ

21:00 Fever x Jez Prince

Saturday

12:30 5 Hills Out

13:15 & 14:25 Del Scott Miller

13:40 Winter Wilson

14:50 Kootch

16:00 Marc Block

17:10 The Lost Notes

18:20 Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage

19:30 The Black Feathers

20:50 Sound of the Sirens

Sunday

12:00 Fun Chorus

13:15 & 14:25 Carlton Male Voice Choir

15:50 & 17:15 Cranberry Flick

Bandstand StageFriday

19:00 Jimmy Evans

20:00 Goodgoodbye

21:00 Bored Marsh

Saturday

13:00 Harpa

14:00 Louie Walsh

15:00 Sophie Diver & Cheska

16:00 Chaos Bleak

17:00 George Gadd & The Aftermath

18:00 Jonny Olley

19:00 Grain Mother

20:00 Cam Mannix

21:00 Idolising Nova

Sunday

12:00 Brad Dear & The March

13:00 Jiminil

14:00 Katie Keddie

15:15 Ben Mark Smith

16:15 Kelsey & The Embers

Little Big Top

Saturday 13:00 – 19:00

Sunday 13:00 – 18:00

How can I get to the Riverside Festival?

Car - people driving to the festival are being urged to book a parking space in advance for £8.

Bus - NCT and Trentbarton buses will be running to and from the festival, alongside shuttle buses from Victoria Embankment back into the city centre.

Tram - the closest tram stop to the festival is Meadows Embankment.

