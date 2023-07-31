A woman who was found dead at a house in Telford yesterday (30 July) has been named as 58-year-old Claire Orrey.

Claire’s daughter paid tribute to her, saying: “My Mom was the most wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and grandma, who lit up our world with love. She will forever be loved by us and will always be missed eternally.

“Please respect my family’s wishes for privacy at this time as we mourn our loss.”