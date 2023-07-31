Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central correspondent Peter Bearne has been speaking with Jill Collington who is donating her handwritten recipe book which has been in her family for nearly 150 years.

A recipe book filled with family secrets is being donated to the Derbyshire County Record Office tomorrow so it can be preserved for future generations.

Jill Collington grew up on a farm in Ashover in the North East of Derbyshire where her family would use and contribute to a recipe book filled with helpful life tips and meals.

She travelled 180 miles from Northumberland to Matlock Bath to hand over the precious 150-year-old family heirloom.

The book first belonged to Jill's great great great grandmother in 1878, and contains recipes for English classics like Bakewell Pudding.

Jill and her family (right) used the recipe book to create treats like Bakewell Pudding (right). Credit: ITV News Central

As well as recipes, there are tips on everything from how to care for pigs and how to look after your gentleman.

After 150 years of use the book has become delicate and is beginning to fall apart which is why Jill decided to donate it.

The book will be given to the Derbyshire Record Office and donated to their collection for safe keeping.

