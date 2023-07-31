A man is fighting for his life after two people were injured in an incident in Birmingham - where one was stabbed and another was hit by a car.

West Midlands Police were called to Forster Street in the City Centre just after 2.45pm on Sunday (30 July).

Two people were found injured at the scene and taken to hospital after one man was found with stab wounds and the other hit by a vehicle.

One image from passerby shows police preventing anyone from joining Lawley Middleway.

Investigations are continuing with witnesses being spoken with and CCTV footage being reviewed as we work to establish what happened

Police are urging anyone with information can contact them by calling 101 and quote log 2351 of 30 July.

