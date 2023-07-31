An MP is facing backlash after it has been claimed he left his ministerial briefcase unattended on a train.

Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark, is alleged to have left his red box unattended for at least four minutes last week, according to The Sun newspaper.

It is the responsibility of ministers to ensure existing security protocols are followed, said Downing Street.

A spokesman for Mr Jenrick strongly denied any suggestion that the politician had abandoned the box.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary refrained from commenting on the specifics when asked whether the Cabinet Office is investigating the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Westminster on Monday (31 July) she said: “The PM believes that all ministers should follow the guidance set out around maintaining security and Government business.

“I don’t believe as of yet there is any update. It’s up to ministers to make sure that they follow the guidance.

“There’s a bit in the ministerial code about maintaining security of Government business and it’s up to ministers to make sure that they ensure that that happens.

“It’s a long-standing position that I don’t comment on security arrangements, but that guidance should be followed.”

According to The Sun report, Mr Jenrick was on a train back to his Newark constituency on Friday morning.

The paper also published pictures that it said shows the red box on a seat in a first-class carriage on the train.

His spokesman said: “Mr Jenrick was working on the train throughout the journey, with his ministerial box close by at all times.

“He sat in the seat directly to the left of this misleading photo and he left the train with his locked ministerial box.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...