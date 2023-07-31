Persistent thief jailed following street robberies

A persistent thief has been jailed for more than nine years after eagle-eyed officers identified him from CCTV footage. Police managed to link Simon Youngsam to two robberies and a burglary across the Erdington area.

The 46-year-old broke into an address in Wood End Road and took an iPad and mobile phone on January 22, 2020. A week later he then approached a man who suffers with autism near Reservoir Road.

Police said the vulnerable victim was forcibly taken to a nearby cash point where he was made to withdraw cash before Youngsam snatched his headphones and mobile phone, and made off. Officers examined CCTV in the area and identified Youngsam as the prime suspect. Police say he was arrested, charged and appeared at court soon after. While on court bail ahead of his court trial, he struck again after grabbing a woman's bag in Slade Road, in October 2021, said officers. Police said she feared he had a weapon and Youngsam made off with her belongings. Through enquiries he was identified as the man responsible. Youngsam, of no fixed address, denied the crimes, but was convicted following two separate trials.

He was jailed for nine-and-a-half years at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday (26 July). PC Alan Reeves, from force CID, said: "This is a prolific thief who specifically targeted the vulnerable in our society for his own gain.

"He has caused untold suffering on his victims, who are still to this day dealing with the consequences of his crimes.

"He has rightly lost his freedom for a significant period of time. "We know the impact robbery and burglary has on victims - both emotionally and financially- and we're determined to identify and convict offenders of such horrible crimes."