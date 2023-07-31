Police continue to search River Wye for missing Hereford man

Police will continue to search the River Wye today (Monday 31 July) after reports a Hereford man fell into the water.

West Mercia Police officers were called to the river near Victoria Bridge just after midnight on Saturday 29 July.

Emergency services were deployed to the area to search for the missing man.

Police say three men were arrested, but have now been released on bail as investigations continue.

Officers say the men were arrested when new information was received that the missing man had allegedly been involved in an altercation.

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Jones said: “This is an awful time for the man’s family, our officers continue to support them.

"The searches are continuing to find the missing man, while they continue our investigation team would still like to hear from anyone has any information that could help them with their enquiries.

"I would urge them to get in contact with us as the information they provide could be crucial in piecing together what happened in this tragic incident.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident who hasn’t already been in touch with officers is asked to contact West Mercia Police, quoting incident 5i of July 29, 2023.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.