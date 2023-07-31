Two men have denied murdering a man, 21, whose body was found on a country path in Derbyshire.

Owen Fairclough was found dead on a path near Risley Lane Breaston on June 23, near The Navigation Inn pub.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court today (Monday 31 July), Jack Towell and David Oswald pleaded not guilty to his murder and having an offensive weapon.

Drone picture shows the path where Owen Fairclough's body was found. Credit: Ashley Kirk

Co-defendant Jason Hill was not asked to enter pleas.

Towell and Oswald will face trial at Derby Crown Court on 22 January 2024.

Adjourning the case, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “Your case is provisionally adjourned for trial until January of next year.

“Whether or not it is a trial on that date depends on the investigation.”

Towell, 21, of Castle Boulevard, Nottingham, appeared in court in an all-grey tracksuit, with Oswald, 30, of Granville Square, Birmingham, appearing via video link from HMP Nottingham.

Owen Fairclough's body was found close to The Navigation Inn in Breaston. Credit: Ashley Kirk

Hill, 21, of Derby Road, Risley, also appeared via video link from HMP Nottingham.

All three were remanded into custody and will appear again at Derby Crown Court on October 23.

In a statement released by Derbyshire Police in June, Mr Fairclough’s family said: “Owen was a loving young man. He loved his family and his job.

“He was a homely, kind person who loved cooking.

“Owen had his whole future to look forward to and really wanted his own family one day.

“We are devastated to lose him.”