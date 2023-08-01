E-scooters will return to the streets of Birmingham tomorrow as Beryl replaces Voi as the West Midlands' scooter operator.

The British scooter and cycle hire firm is to bring a new scooter to the city's streets on Wednesday (2nd August) following a five-month break after Voi's contract came to an end.

The operator was appointed to deliver the region’s new e-scooter hire scheme following an open tender process.

The scooters will cost:

£1 to unlock

20p per minute to use

Beryl scooters will replace Voi e-scooters Credit: PA Images

The first phase of the scheme will see 200 e-scooters made available to hire in the city centre and surrounding neighbourhoods, with a further 800 to be rolled out by the end of September.

Those wishing to ride an e-scooter will need to register with the Beryl smartphone app - which will require users to be over the age of 18 and have a provisional or full driving license.