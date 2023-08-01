A planned strike by refuse workers in Blaby, in Leicestershire, has been suspended again.

The action had been due to start on tomorrow morning (2 August) but Blaby District Council confirmed last minute negotiations tonight would resume on Wednesday.

If it goes ahead, the walkout could last until 18 August.

The GMB wants a 15% pay rise for its local members on top of a potential £1,925 increase on offer nationally.

The council has previously said that would be unaffordable and it could not offer any deal above a national agreement.

In a statement, the Council says "We are working with the staff that are not part of the GMB union to ensure that we deliver the best level of service possible given the circumstance.

"However, it’s essential to understand that the current situation poses significant operational challenges, and we are working tirelessly to overcome them and maintain essential services."

ITV News Central has requested a statement from the GMB Union.