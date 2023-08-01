Detectives are continuing to appeal for information to find the body of Jesse Richards - 14 years after he was murdered.

Jesse, who was 40 at the time of his death, was killed in Cleeve Prior, Evesham, on 31 July 2009 in what West Mercia Police describe as a merciless and sustained attack over a drugs debt.

Five men were jailed in connection with his death in 2012 and were collectively sentenced to more than 50 years in prison despite Jesse's body never being found.

Detectives believe his body was originally taken to Warwickshire where it was hidden.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Evans said: "Despite the time that has passed, we’re still committed to finding Jesse’s body and help bring his family some closure.

"We know Jesse was killed in a brutal attack over a drugs debt, and while drugs were involved, neither Jesse nor his family deserved this.

"Five people responsible for Jesse’s death were brought to justice however 14 years on, all of those previously convicted have now been released from their custodial sentences.

"Understandably his family continue to suffer an immeasurable loss made even more difficult by the fact his body has never been found and they have never had the opportunity to properly say goodbye to him.

"West Mercia Police is still actively committed to finding Jesse and appeal to anyone with any decency who has knowledge to provide the information required to assist in the recovery of his body.

"We know that over time allegiances change and would ask anyone who can help to let us know, even if they don’t want to pass on their details, they can do this anonymously.

"Someone out there knows where Jesse is, there is still time to do the right thing and give Jesse’s mother the closure she is desperate for.

"A £10,000 reward remains on offer for information leading to the successful recovery of Jesse’s body”.

Every year since his death, Jesse’s mother Lucy Richards has appealed for anyone with information to come forward as she hopes to one day "be at peace".

She said: "I am not getting any younger and it worries me that I will never be able to properly recover him and be at peace.

"I have added his name to his father’s headstone because that is all I have that I can visit but it’s not the same.

"His loss is still as raw as it was 14 years ago, but while I and my family will clearly never forget him, not being able to lay him to rest properly increases the pain we face every day.

"I have hoped that someone will have the decency to put me out of my misery and provide enough detail that would allow me to recover and lay him to rest and I must cling on to that hope as it’s all I have.

"I would again re-iterate my previous plea that if anyone knows anything no matter how small it may seem, think about me and the rest of his family and get in touch with the police."

Anyone with any information that could help detectives with the searches is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101.