A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder, after a double stabbing in Wolverhampton which left one man dead.

Lucious Winchester, 24, from Quinton, was charged last night (Monday 31 July) and remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates today.

The two victims were stabbed on Harrow Street at around 5.00am on Thursday 27 July.

Police closed off Harrow Street after two stabbings at around 5.00am on Thursday 27 July. Credit: ITV News Central

One of the men, in his 30s, died at the scene - he has yet to be formally identified.

The second man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for stab wounds.

West Midlands Police is asking anyone with information to get in touch on 101.