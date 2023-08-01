Thousands of pounds of drugs seized after Coventry gangs operation

Thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been seized by police in Coventry.

Officers from West Midlands Police county lines team carried out a warrant in Foleshill Road on Wednesday (26 July), arresting a man and seizing class A drugs.

Police said the team carried out the warrant, finding a large amount of cocaine and heroin hidden behind a boarded-up fireplace.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying or offering to supply Class A drugs. He was bailed while enquiries continue.

A 39-year-old man was also arrested before being handed over to Immigration Officers.

Officers say they also seized cash and scales, plus a number of phones.

Money recovered in Foleshill Road Credit: West Midlands Police

On the same day, officers on patrol in Strathmore Road spotted a car being driven at an "unusually slow pace".

When it stopped, they say they detained the driver and searched the car, finding 10 kilogrammes of cannabis in vacuum bags ready for sale.

Police said this amount has an approximate street value of around £40,000.

Following this, a 28-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply and driving while disqualified. He will appear at Warwick Crown Court for trial on 23 August.