The M6 was closed in both directions earlier this morning from J7 to J10 near Walsall, after two cows fell from a lorry travelling on the motorway.

Police say the injured cows were found two miles apart in live lanes of traffic.

Traffic police have said the southbound and northbound carriageways have now reopened, however the northbound entry slip road at J10 remains closed.

Officers are in the process of securing the cows abd the damaged trailer.

Central Motorway Police Group posted on Twitter: "We have two injured cows in the carriageway two miles apart that have fallen from a lorry. Both sb and nb closed whilst we try get the injured cows off the motorway safely. Last thing we want is for them to bolt into moving traffic."

National Highways said initially there was a loose cow on the carriageway - but police have since said the incident involved two cows that had fallen from a lorry.

It said there are delays of around 30 minutes for drivers in both directions, after the seven mile stretch of motorway was closed at around 10.30am this morning.

More updates to follow.