The "smallest penknife in the world" is to go on auction by a man from Staffordshire in the biggest lifetime collection of antique weaponry.

Brain Jackson has collected more than 160 antique weapons, including swords, daggers and pistols that will be going on auction.

The 79-year-old first became interested in collecting items after he was gifted a bayonet from a relative at the age of eight.

Mr Jackson collected what is believed to be the "smallest penknife in the world" in 1958.

The mid 19th century blade measures 7mm with the knife closed, making it smaller than a penny, according to Hansons Auctioneers.

More than 160 items from Brian Jackson's collection will be going up for auction. Credit: Hanson's Auctioneers

Matt Crowson, militaria valuer at Hansons, said: "Brian’s collection is extraordinary.

"Enquiries were made with the Guinness Book of Records but, for whatever reason, it wasn’t assessed.

"The smallest opening penknife recorded in The Guinness Book of Records, owned by Joanne Shaw in Canada in 1999, measured 8mm.

"So, the example set for auction is believed to be the smallest of its type in the world."

Brian has been collecting antiques from shops across the UK, Europe, China, Japan and the United States for decades.

"The earliest items date back to the 1700s and the collection takes us right through to the First and Second World Wars," he added.

Mr Jackson's entire collection will be available for auction on Hansons Auctioneers on August 15.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...