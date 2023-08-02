The planned three-week bin strike in Blaby has been called off as the District Council and the GMB Union have reached a "mutually agreeable resolution".

Industrial action was planned to take place from this morning to 18 August in Leicestershire, but it was suspended yesterday as last minute talks continued overnight.

Waste collection services in Blaby District will continue uninterrupted.

As detailed on the District council's site, both parties have committed to a series of proactive measures and the following key points have been agreed:

Independent Review of Job Evaluation Process

Review of Task and Finish Working Arrangements

Review of Approach to Bank Holidays

The GMB called for a 15% pay rise for its local members on top of a potential £1,925 increase on offer nationally.

The council had previously said that would be unaffordable and it could not offer any deal above a national agreement.

ITV News Central has contacted the GMB Union for a comment on the recent development.