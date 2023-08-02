Play Brightcove video

More than three thousand pounds has been raised for a football club in Solihull after a fire destroyed the club house.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a blaze broke out in the bar area of the club house at Hampton F.C.

The club secretary was alerted, five fire engines and 13 firefighters attended but despite efforts, nothing could be saved.

The community say they are 'devastated' by what has happened.

Under 10s manager, John Fowler said: "Nothing is salvable from the clubhouse.

"Photographic memories have gone, we are a family of members of the club so this is a big blow."

A fundraiser has since been sent up by the secretary of the clubs children and more than three thousand pounds has been raised so far.

West Midlands Fire Service said its first crew arrived at the scene, near the junction with Lugtrout Lane, within three minutes of being called.

"Shortly after 5.05am on Tuesday (1 August), we responded to a fire at Hampton Football Club on Field Lane, Solihull.

"Five fire engines and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle attended this scene, crewed by firefighters from Solihull, Sheldon, Bickenhill, Hay Mills, Highgate and Ward End. The first crew arrived at the scene within three minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a fire affecting the bar area in a single-storey building. A ground floor cellar and a pitched roof insulated with straw and wooden panelling were 100% damaged by fire in this area. Crews worked in the first instance to confine the fire to this area to prevent significant fire spread to the nearby changing room facilities.

"13 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two main jets and two hose reels at the scene to extinguish the fire."