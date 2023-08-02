A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a woodland in Birmingham.

The woman was found with serious injuries in woodland off Freeth Street in Ladywood at around 8.45pm on Tuesday 1 August, but officers say nothing could be done to save her.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Officers remain at the scene and there will be a police presence on Wednesday while enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101.

