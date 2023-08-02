Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in Birmingham woodland

A woman was found with serious injuries in woodland off Freeth Street. Credit: Google Maps

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a woodland in Birmingham.

The woman was found with serious injuries in woodland off Freeth Street in Ladywood at around 8.45pm on Tuesday 1 August, but officers say nothing could be done to save her.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Officers remain at the scene and there will be a police presence on Wednesday while enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Man charged after double stabbing which left one man dead
Body of murder victim Jesse Richards still missing 14 years on

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...